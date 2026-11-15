 Delhi Metro To Start Services At 4.30 AM On Nov 16 For Chhath Puja Devotees, Trains Every 15 Minutes
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HomeIndiaDelhi Metro To Start Services At 4.30 AM On Nov 16 For Chhath Puja Devotees, Trains Every 15 Minutes

Delhi Metro To Start Services At 4.30 AM On Nov 16 For Chhath Puja Devotees, Trains Every 15 Minutes

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will begin train services at 4.30 am on Monday, two hours earlier than usual, to facilitate travel for devotees observing Usha Arghya during Chhath Puja. Trains will run every 15 minutes across all lines until regular services commence, DMRC said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 15, 2026, 05:25 PM IST
Delhi Metro To Start Services At 4.30 AM On Nov 16 For Chhath Puja Devotees, Trains Every 15 Minutes
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) | File Image

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will start train services at 4.30 am on Monday, two hours earlier than its usual schedule, to facilitate the movement of devotees observing Usha Arghya during Chhath Puja.

The early services have been arranged for Monday, when devotees will offer Usha Arghya, the morning prayers to the rising Sun, as part of the four-day Chhath festival, DMRC said in a post on X.

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Metro services will commence simultaneously from all terminal stations across the DMRC network, allowing devotees to reach their destinations early in the morning, it said.

Trains will operate at a frequency of 15 minutes on all lines until the commencement of regular revenue services, after which they will follow the scheduled timetable for the day, it added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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