Delhi Metro places order for new trains

Mumbai, Nov. 17: Delhi Metro Rail has placed an order to get new metro train sets on three of the routes of the National Capital Region.

The three routes are – a 12.55 km long Pink line between Mukundpur-Maujpur, a 28.92-km long Magenta line of Janakpuri West-RK Ashram and a 23.62 km Silver line between Aerocity -Tughlakabad.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom, who has its manufacturing set up in India, has bagged the contract.

“Alstom has been awarded the contract to design, manufacture, supply, test and commission 312 standard gauge metro cars for Delhi Metro phase IV expansion. The order is worth € 312 million,” read a statement from the rolling stock manufacturer. In Indian currency, the contract is worth Rs 2,550 crore.

So far, Alstom has delivered over 800 metro cars to the Delhi Metro network, which are now in service. The new trains will be manufactured at Alstom's largest Urban Rolling Stock manufacturing site in Sri city in Andhra Pradesh.

“Delhi NCR is amongst the largest urban clusters in the world. Faced with the realities of climate change, such megacities need reliable and sustainable public transport solutions. Our trains have a high recyclability of all materials and low weight design to reduce energy consumption that will greatly contribute to minimising environmental impact in the region,” said Olivier Loison, Managing Director of Alstom India.

The Delhi Metro Rail network is spread out in Delhi and New Delhi of the capital, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Bahadurgarh and Ballabhgarh in Haryana over 391 km with 286 stations.