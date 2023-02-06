Delhi Mayor Elections: House called off for 3rd consecutive time; AAP leaders to approach court against BJP

Delhi: Municipal House to elect mayor, deputy mayor today |

The polls to elect Delhi's Mayor was called off for the third consecutive time on Monday, February 6. Reports stated that Aam Aadmi Paarty leaders will approach court against BJP.

AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Atishi were quoted saying that they will move to court against BJP. They slammed the saffron party saying that they did not want elections to be held.

Singh was quoted saying that AAP supported the party's decision to let aldermen vote, but they [AAP leaders] remained silent as well. He said they will take the recordings and move court against the party.

While Aitishi was quoted saying that the BJP had given voting rights to aldermen illegally and that they will move Supreme Court challenging BJP's decision.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi had earlier adjourned the house for the third consecutive time without electing a mayor.

Eartlier the municipal House witnessed an uproar after Presiding Officer Satya Sharma announced that the nominated members will also be allowed to vote in the elections for mayor, deputy mayor and Standing Committee members.

Soon after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House assembled around 11:30 am, after a delay of half an hour, she announced that elections to the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and Standing Committee members would be held simultaneously.

"Aldermen will be allowed to vote in the elections for mayor, deputy mayor and Standing Committee members," Sharma said.

AAP councillors protested against the announcement

The announcement drew protests from AAP councillors. Party leader Mukesh Goel said aldermen can't vote.

To this, Sharma said, "People have sent you here to serve them, let the election be held."

Following this, the House was adjourned briefly.

First two sessions

The first two sessions -- held on January 6 and January 24 -- were adjourned by the presiding officer without electing a mayor following a ruckus and acrimonious exchanges between the members of the BJP and the AAP.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, the mayor and the deputy mayor are to be elected in the very first session of the House after the civic polls. However, it's been two months since the municipal elections were held and Delhi is yet to get a mayor.

