Delhi: Massive Fire Engulfs 2 Private School Buses In Dwarka; Horrific Visuals Surface

Massive Fire Engulfs 2 Private School Buses In Dwarka; Horrific Visuals Surface | Twitter

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, two private school buses caught fire in Delhi's Dwarka on Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred while the buses were parked inside the school premises in Dwarka Sector 9. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot and are trying to control the fire. Video of massive blaze erupting from the bus are circulating on social media and it can be seen in the video that the bus is burning and huge flames are emanating from it.

There are reports that the incident occurred at R.D. Rajpal Public School at around 2.30 PM while the buses were stationed inside the school premises. There are reports that the fire department was informed about the incident and around four to five fire tenders rushed the spot to extinguish the fire. The reason behind the fire is not ascertained yet.

Fire Tenders Rushed To The Spot

The fire department is trying to control the fire and the reason behind the incident will be clear only after the department douses the fire and investigates the scene. There are no reports of death or any injuries in the incident. School children are not seen in the video as there must be summer vacations in the schools across the national capital.

Earlier Incident

Earlier, a 14-year-old girl and her 12-year-old sister died due to suffocation after massive fire erupted in Delhi's Sadar Bazar area on Tuesday (April 02). The fire erupted at a house at Sadar Bazar's Chameliyan Road. The house was engulfed in flames.

Around four fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. The building was filled with smoke due to which the rescue teams were finding it difficult to enter it. They were able to enter the house using gas masks.