Delhi: Man Shot Dead By Brother-In-Law Over Business Dispute In Sonia Vihar; Investigation Underway

New Delhi: A dispute over a business of flower garlands resulted in a man killing his brother-in-law in Delhi's Sonia Vihar area on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Hemant. He sustained 2 bullet injuries, one in the head and a second in the left side of the chest.

According to Delhi Police, "At 6:20 pm, a call regarding a firing incident was received at PS Khajuri Khas. On reaching the spot, it was found that two people, Ajay and Hemant had a heated argument about their business of making garland (mala). Ajay fired at Hemant and fled from the spot. Hemant was taken to hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injury. Hemant sustained 2 bullet injuries, one in the head and 2nd in the left side of the chest. Investigation into the matter is in progress."

Statement Of DCP Of North East Delhi, Rakesh Paweriya

Speaking on the incident, DCP of North East Delhi, Rakesh Paweriya said, "We received information about a firing incident in Sonia Vihar near Khajuri Pusta. After reaching the spot, we found that there was a fight between two brothers-in-law, after which one of them fired at the other. He sustained two gunshots after which he was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. The accused is on the run. They used to do small business together..."

An investigation into the matter is underway, the DCP further said.

