A man from Uttar Pradesh, working in Chennai, travelled to Delhi to propose marriage to a social media influencer. However, after he allegedly barged into the woman's house and insisted that she marry him, her family members and neighbours assaulted him. He was hospitalised with serious injuries and died during treatment a week later. Following his death, police arrested the woman's father and a neighbour.

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According to reports, the influencer has been identified as Neha Bisht, who has over six lakh followers on Instagram. Her recent posts include videos of her engagement and other content related to her upcoming wedding.

Marriage proposal leads to alleged assault

Abhinav, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district who worked at a private company in Chennai, allegedly entered Neha's residence in Delhi's Madhu Vihar on November 7. He was reportedly in an inebriated state when he asked her to marry him. Following this, Neha's family members and neighbours allegedly assaulted him and subsequently alerted the police.

When police reached the residence, they found Abhinav with serious injuries to his back and right foot. He was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, where he died during treatment on November 15.

Police probe man's social media connection

Further investigation revealed that Abhinav regularly followed Neha's social media content and had developed one-sided feelings for her. He had reportedly visited her residence a few months earlier as a fan. Police said he was upset over her impending marriage, while Neha was unaware of his identity.

Two arrested in culpable homicide case

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide and arrested Neha's father, Virender Bisht, and a neighbour. CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify other suspects. An official said other aspects of the incident are also being investigated.

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