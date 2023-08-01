 Delhi: Man Attacks & Threatens Journalists In Police Presence At Vijay Chowk Outside Parliament House; Shocking Video Surfaces
"Will beat media persons once again. I am sparing you guys as of now. Will come out and cut you guys. Remember my name," the man says even as police takes him away.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 02:45 PM IST
In a worrying incident from Delhi's Vijay Chowk outside Parliament house on Tuesday, a man allegedly attacked a journalist and also threatened the media persons present there. In a video that was shared widely on Twitter, the man identifying himself as Manoj Chaudhary, is seen threatening the journalists present at the location. "Kaat daalunga, news ki tayyari kar ke rakhna (will chop you all, be prepared with news you all).

In the shocking video, the man is seen threatening the journalists even as police surrounds him and tries to take him away. Even as the police is seen taking the person out, he shouts,"Will beat media persons once again. I am sparing you guys as of now. Will come out and cut you guys. Remember my name - Manoj Chaudhary, all details are on youtube."

Reportedly, a journalist was attacked by the accused. However, before he could cause anymore damage, police apprehended the man. However, even as police takes away the man from the location, he threatens the journalists of dire consequences and even gives away his name in a brazen manner.

In an incident of attack on a local journalist in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, a 25-year-old local journalist was allegedly shot and injured in June. The injured journalist was identified as Manu Awasthi. Last month, a journalist was attacked in Pune too, just days after another journalist was attacked in the city, said reports.

