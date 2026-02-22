 Delhi: LPG Cylinder Explodes During Firefighting Operation; Police, Fire Personnel Among 13 Injured, Videos Surface
An LPG cylinder exploded during firefighting operations at a house fire in Delhi’s Majlis Park, injuring 13 people, including six police and fire personnel. The blaze broke out around 9 am, prompting rescue efforts before the blast. The injured were taken to hospital, with some referred for advanced care. Authorities are probing whether an electrical short circuit or LPG leak caused the fire.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 02:23 PM IST
article-image
Delhi: LPG Cylinder Explodes During Firefighting Operation; Police, Fire Personnel Among 13 Injured, Videos Surface | ANI

New Delhi: An LPG cylinder exploded while fire and police personnel were trying to douse a house fire in northwest Delhi's Majlis Park on Sunday, leaving 13 injured, officials said.

The cylinder blast injured six police and fire personnel deployed at the house where a fire erupted around 9 am. Several locals who were present at the building or nearby also received injuries at the time.

Police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and began firefighting and rescue operations.

article-image

"During the operation, an LPG cylinder exploded, causing injuries to several personnel engaged in dousing the flames and evacuating residents," a senior police officer said.

Three police personnel from Adarsh Nagar police station and three officials from the Wazirpur Fire Office sustained injuries in the incident.

All the injured were initially taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for treatment. Due to the serious nature of their injuries, they were later referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further medical care, the officer said, adding that their condition is being monitored.

article-image

The fire was brought under control after sustained efforts by the fire department. Authorities are assessing the extent of damage caused to vehicles and property parked in the stilt area.

A preliminary inquiry is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire. Police said they are examining whether the blaze originated from an electrical short circuit or LPG leakage in the parking area.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

