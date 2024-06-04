Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 'It Will Be End Of Dictatorship,' Says Gopal Rai While Exuding Confidence In INDIA Bloc's Victory

New Delhi: Even as the initial trends on the counting day show the BJP leading, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai says that the INDIA alliance will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections making an end to the dictatorship".

"We hope for a positive result from the country. We have positive feedback from all the seats AAP is contesting. We have faith that the INDIA alliance will win and it will be an end to dictatorship. INDIA bloc will win. The strike rate of Aam Aadmi party in Lok Sabha seats will be much better this time," Rai said while speaking to ANI.

"In all seven seats of Delhi, INDIA bloc candidates are contesting. I want to tell the people to continue this fight against dictatorship till the end. We will fight even today when the votes are being counted," he added.

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai On Trends Indicating BJP's Lead

Commenting on the recent trends indicating the BJP's lead, Rai dismissed them, stating that these are just the latest updates and the results will be different by the evening.

As per the latest trends, the Bhartiya Janata party is leading in six seats in the national capital.

Congress candidate from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency is leading with 7687 votes, while BJP candidate Praveen Khandelwal is trailing.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is eyeing a third straight term in power, while the Opposition under the umbrella of the INDIA bloc is seeking to wrest power from the ruling party.

Most exit polls predicted a straight term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with quite a few of them projecting a two-thirds majority for the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Two polls predicted the BJP would also improve its numbers from the 303 seats it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In the 2019 elections, NDA wrested 353 seats, of which the BJP won 303 alone. The Opposition's UPA got only 93 seats of which the Congress got 52.