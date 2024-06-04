 Delhi Lok Sabha 2024: BJP Workers Ready Mass Food Preparations As Vote Counting Starts
e-Paper Get App
HomeElections-2018Delhi Lok Sabha 2024: BJP Workers Ready Mass Food Preparations As Vote Counting Starts

Delhi Lok Sabha 2024: BJP Workers Ready Mass Food Preparations As Vote Counting Starts

As anticipation builds for the election results, the BJP headquarters is bustling with activity, ensuring everything is in place for an efficient and smooth counting day.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 08:26 AM IST
article-image
@news24tvchannel

Mumbai: At the BJP headquarters, food preparations are underway for the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. With vote counting scheduled to begin at 8 AM, BJP workers have already commenced extensive food preparations.

A video shared by News24 that has gone viral shows BJP workers making 'Puris' and 'Boondi' in large quantities, among other dishes. The video reflects the party's readiness to support its workforce and maintain high spirits throughout the crucial vote-counting process.

As anticipation builds for the election results, the BJP headquarters is bustling with activity, ensuring everything is in place for an efficient and smooth counting day.

Vote counting has begun at the National Capital which has a total of seven Lok Sabha constituencies. In all seven seats, voting was held in a single phase, the sixth phase, on May 25, 2024. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won all the seven seats. This time, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) are part of the INDIA alliance. AAP is contesting on four seats, while the INC is contesting on three seats. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Lok Sabha 2024: BJP Workers Ready Mass Food Preparations As Vote Counting Starts

Delhi Lok Sabha 2024: BJP Workers Ready Mass Food Preparations As Vote Counting Starts

Bangalore Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: BJP's Tejasvi Surya Leading; Will Saffron...

Bangalore Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: BJP's Tejasvi Surya Leading; Will Saffron...

Odisha Assembly Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Counting Of Votes Underway At 70 Centres

Odisha Assembly Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Counting Of Votes Underway At 70 Centres

Mumbai North Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: Bhushan Patil, Congress vs Piyush Goyal, BJP -...

Mumbai North Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: Bhushan Patil, Congress vs Piyush Goyal, BJP -...

Medinipur Seat, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: Candidates, Previous Results & Trends

Medinipur Seat, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: Candidates, Previous Results & Trends