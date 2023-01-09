Delhi LG responds to letters by CM Kejriwal on resuming their meeting after pause of 3 months

Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena (L) and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (R) | File Photos

New Delhi: Delhi LG Vinai Saxena on Monday responded to letters by CM Arvind Kejriwal on resuming meetings between them in the interest of 'consciously deliberative and conflict-free governance of the city'.

The last meeting between Kejriwal and the LG, according to this letter, was October 2022 after which Kejriwal had paused the meetings due to his preoccupation with the State Assembly and Municipal elections.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Glad that you are serious: LG in letter to CM

As per the letter, the LG office had received several letter from the CN office on resuming their meeting. In the letter, the LG goes on to appreciate the effort by the CM Arvind Kejriwal who has 'started taking the governance of the city seriously'.