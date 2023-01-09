Delhi LG responds to letters by CM Kejriwal on resuming their meeting after pause of 3 months

New Delhi: Delhi LG Vinai Saxena on Monday responded to letters by CM Arvind Kejriwal on resuming meetings between them in the interest of 'consciously deliberative and conflict-free governance of the city'.
The last meeting between Kejriwal and the LG, according to this letter, was October 2022 after which Kejriwal had paused the meetings due to his preoccupation with the State Assembly and Municipal elections.
Glad that you are serious: LG in letter to CM
As per the letter, the LG office had received several letter from the CN office on resuming their meeting. In the letter, the LG goes on to appreciate the effort by the CM Arvind Kejriwal who has 'started taking the governance of the city seriously'.
