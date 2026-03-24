 Delhi Legislative Assembly On High Alert As Bomb Threat Hits Hours Before CM Rekha Gupta's Budget Presentation
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Delhi Legislative Assembly On High Alert As Bomb Threat Hits Hours Before CM Rekha Gupta's Budget Presentation

The Delhi Legislative Assembly received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday morning, hours before Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was to present the budget. Security was tightened, anti-sabotage checks launched, and a probe initiated to trace the source. The threat mentioned top officials, including the Lieutenant Governor.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, March 24, 2026, 11:04 AM IST
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Delhi Legislative Assembly On High Alert As Bomb Threat Hits Hours Before CM Rekha Gupta's Budget Presentation | Representational Image

New Delhi: Hours before Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's scheduled budget presentation at 11:30 am on Tuesday, the Delhi Legislative Assembly received a bomb threat, official sources said.

The threat was received via an email to the assembly at 7:28 am, followed by another email sent to Speaker Vijender Gupta at 7:49 am.

Soon after the bomb threat, security forces rushed to the spot and began carrying out checks and launched an investigation.

"We have heightened security arrangements in and around the premises," a police source said.

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The email reportedly referred to several high-profile dignitaries, including Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Police and security agencies have launched a probe to trace the origin of the email, while thorough anti-sabotage checks are underway, the source added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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