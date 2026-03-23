Bhopal News: Bomb Mail At Divisional Commissioner’s Office Sparks Panic; Turns Out To Be Hoax | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A bomb threat targeting the Divisional Commissioner’s Office was found to be fake. Police officials said the threat, like previous such incidents, was sent via email.

According to reports, the email received early Monday morning claimed that 15 small RDX devices had been planted inside the Divisional Commissioner’s Office and would explode soon. It warned authorities to evacuate the building before 1.15 pm.

The email also contained unrelated references, including mention of the removal of a CBI case against Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji and praise for a Telugu movie.

Upon receiving the threat, teams from Koh-e-Fiza police station reached the spot along with bomb disposal and dog squads. They conducted an extensive search of the premises. However, no suspicious object or explosive material was found. Koh-e-Fiza police station incharge KG Shukla said efforts were underway to trace the sender through the IP address.

Earlier, similar hoax emails were received by the Weights and Measures Department, AIIMS, the district court, a private university and other educational institutions. However, despite efforts, police have failed to trace and apprehend the sender.