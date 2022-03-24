Delhi introduces dedicated bus lanes, 10,000 rupee fine for violators

New Delhi: Come April 1, the transport department of the Delhi Government will strictly enforce lane discipline for buses and goods carriers on 15 selected roads in the city, with fines up to Rs 10,000 and six months of imprisonment for errant drivers.

Vehicles found running on other lanes will be liable for prosecution under Section 192-A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which prescribes a fine of Rs 10,000, and imprisonment up to to six months.

Along with the traffic police, the transport department will earmark dedicated lanes to be used only by buses and goods carriers from 8 AM to 10 PM, according to a statement issued by the department.

Other vehicles may be allowed to run on these dedicated lanes during the remainder of the time. Buses and goods carriage vehicles, will however, stick to their dedicated marked lanes round the clock, it said.

In the first phase, the enforcement drive will be conducted on 15 of the total 46 corridors selected under the initiative, it said.

These include the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road stretch from Anuvrat Marg T-point to Pul Prahladpur T-point, Ashram Chowk to Badarpur Border, Janakpuri to Madhuban Chowk, Moti Nagar to Dwarka Mor, Britannia Chowk to Dhaula Quan, Kashmere Gate ISBT to Apsra Border, Signature Bridge-Bhopura Border, Jahangirpuri Metro Station-Kashmere Gate ISBT and ITO-Ambedkar Nagar among others.

"To make Delhi roads safer, the @ArvindKejriwal govt is starting Bus Lane Enforcement drives to increase Commuter Safety & tackle congestion. Directions have been issued to DTC & Cluster for driver sensitization, PWD for earmarking bus lanes & Transport, Police enforcement teams," Transport minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted.

