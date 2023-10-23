Delhi IAS Officer Under Scrutiny After Video Of Him Welcoming Priest With Folded Hands, Offering Office Chair Goes Viral |

Delhi: A video featuring the District Magistrate of South West Delhi, IAS Lakshya Singhal, is circulating widely online, depicting him welcoming a priest and allowing the elderly man to sit on his official chair. The authenticity of the video has come into question, although details about its origin remain unconfirmed, leaving viewers curious about the context.

District Magistrate's Unusual Gesture Stirs Debate

In the viral footage, Singhal is seen warmly welcoming the priest, with folded hands and giving a shawl. He can be seen making the priest sit on the District Magistrate's official chair. The gesture is met with mixed reactions, with some viewers expressing disapproval. The presence of other individuals in the video adds to the mystery, raising concerns about the appropriateness of the District Magistrate's actions.

Delhi Government Takes Notice, Seeks Clarification

According to reports, the Delhi government has taken cognizance of the video, prompting a senior officer to question Singhal about his unconventional hospitality. Singhal defended his actions, explaining that the priest held a special place in his life, akin to a grandfather figure, which led him to extend this gesture of respect and hospitality. Despite the scrutiny, no official action has been taken against the District Magistrate as of now.

About IAS Lakshya Singhal

Lakshya Singhal, the focal point of the viral video, is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer belonging to the 2019 batch of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

His unorthodox gesture in the video has sparked discussions about the boundaries between professional conduct and personal relationships within the bureaucratic sphere, highlighting the complexities of official interactions in the public eye.