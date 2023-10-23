Israel-Hamas Conflict: Romanian Journalist Ducks Down While Others Casually Walk On Street In Viral Video; Netizens Call Her War Report A 'Drama'

A journalist, reportedly from Romania, covering the Israel-Hamas conflict has attracted criticism for her sensational reportage. A video of her reporting from the streets of Israel surfaced online showing her ducking herself down while there was no tension around. WATCH VIDEO

More about the viral video

People in the background of the video casually walked and cycled on the street without any fear of attack, but the journalist staged and displayed being terrified of the conflict situation there. As the video surfaced online and went viral, netizens slammed her dramatic way of reporting war.

Netizens react

The video was shared by several users on X wondering what was wrong with the journalist and why she staged a fierce situation despite others casually carrying out their day. Despite the video being captioned with the claim that she was ducking for cover from Hamas rockets and a deadly attack, the visuals behind the journalist didn't support it. This made netizens take a dig at her coverage.

X users mocked the coverage and termed it "propaganda." "This is some top-notch fake war reporting in Israel," read a reply accompanied by 'laughter' emojis. The journalist was slammed as a "Drama Queen" for her fake and staged report.

