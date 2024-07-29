Delhi IAS coaching class tragedy: UPSC aspirant highlighted illegal basement use earlier, MCD didn't take action

Rau's IAS Study Circle building, New Delhi | File Image

A Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirant had filed multiple complaints with Municipal Corporation of Delhi about coaching centres illegally running libraries and holding classes in basements of buildings in Old Rajinder Nagar of New Delhi, reported India Today. The report said that the first of these complaints was filed on June 26, about a month before July 27 tragedy which saw three UPSC aspirants losing their lives after basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle suddenly got flooded.

Kishor Singh Kushwaha, the student who filed complaints to MCD through Public Grievance Portal had said that there was "a possibility of major accident" if the corporation did not take action against illegal use of basements.

The MCD did not respond. No action was taken.

Kushwaha reportedly followed up with complaints on July 15 and July 22 saying it was an "urgent issue" and that "immediate action" was needed.

Appropriate and adequate action was not taken.

Administration swings into action after deaths

The owner of the building, co-ordinator of the coaching classes, alongwith five others has been arrested following the tragedy. The corporation has sealed basements of 13 coaching classes now.

The total number of arrested people has now reached seven.

"Whoever is at fault in this incident will not be spared. We are taking strict action against those responsible for the incident and maintaining law and order in the area," said M Harsha Vardhan, DCP (central). He was quoted by ANI.

"I have written to the MCD Commissioner that strict action should be taken against all such coaching centres across Delhi which are under the jurisdiction of MCD and are running commercial activities in the basement which are violating the building bylaws and are not as per the norms. The completion certification of this building in Rajinder Nagar was given in 2021 and it is clearly written that the basement will be used only for parking and storage," said Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Sunday as quoted by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)