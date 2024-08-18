 Delhi Hit-And-Run: Speeding Mercedes Mows Down 34-year-Old Cycle Rider
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Hit-And-Run: Speeding Mercedes Mows Down 34-year-Old Cycle Rider

Delhi Hit-And-Run: Speeding Mercedes Mows Down 34-year-Old Cycle Rider

The victim of this hit-and-run in Delhi involving a Mercedes car was going for work when the accident took place. Driver of the car fled the scene but later surrendered to police.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
article-image
Representative image |

A 34-year cycle rider died after a Mercedes allegedly hit him near Ashram area in south Delhi on Saturday (August 17). Pradeep Gautam, the driver in this hit-and-run case has now been arrested. His car has been seized.

News agency ANI cited police officials saying that Rajesh, the victim, died on the spot. The car hit him from behind. His body was found on the roadside and his cycle lay about 150 metres ahead of him. The accident took place near Bhogal Flyover. The victim, who hailed from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, was father of two children. He worked as a gardener in Jor Bagh in South East Delhi.

FPJ Shorts
'Rich Gang': Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan Buys Swanky Car Worth ₹1.5 Crore, Flaunts His New 'Whip' (PHOTOS)
'Rich Gang': Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan Buys Swanky Car Worth ₹1.5 Crore, Flaunts His New 'Whip' (PHOTOS)
'Very Demure, Very Mindful' Trend Is Making Waves On The Internet, Here's How To Nail The Modest Fashion Aesthetic
'Very Demure, Very Mindful' Trend Is Making Waves On The Internet, Here's How To Nail The Modest Fashion Aesthetic
Bear Electrocuted In Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie: Chilling Video Shows Man Throwing Off Animal From Transformer, Posing With Its Dead Body
Bear Electrocuted In Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie: Chilling Video Shows Man Throwing Off Animal From Transformer, Posing With Its Dead Body
Mumbai Local Gets Gamified! Game Creator On Inspiration Behind Simulation App, Love For Trains & More
Mumbai Local Gets Gamified! Game Creator On Inspiration Behind Simulation App, Love For Trains & More

Pradeep Gautam fled the location but later surrendered at a police station in the evening. An FIR has been lodged against him. The 45-year-old is a resident of Noida.

After obtaining more information in the matter, the police found that owner of the car had given the vehicle to Pradeep a month ago to sell it. The car has an Uttar Pradesh number plate and is registered in the name of SDS Infracon Pvt. Ltd.

Read Also
'Bangladesh Banane Me Time Nahi Lagega': Miscreants Molest, Threaten Minor Girl Of Religious...
article-image

"The Mercedes driver hit him (Rajesh) from behind and dragged him to 7-8 metres. He died on the spot. The cycle was dragged at least 100-150 metres." said Habi Prasad, uncle of Pradeep Gautam. He was quoted by ANI.

Post-mortem of the body was scheduled to be carried out on Sunday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: Speeding Mercedes Kills 34-Year-Old Cyclist In Hit-&-Run At Ashram; Driver Arrested, Visuals...

Delhi: Speeding Mercedes Kills 34-Year-Old Cyclist In Hit-&-Run At Ashram; Driver Arrested, Visuals...

Delhi Hit-And-Run: Speeding Mercedes Mows Down 34-year-Old Cycle Rider

Delhi Hit-And-Run: Speeding Mercedes Mows Down 34-year-Old Cycle Rider

Best Wishes For A Very Successful Tenure: PM Modi Congratulates Thailand's New Prime Minister...

Best Wishes For A Very Successful Tenure: PM Modi Congratulates Thailand's New Prime Minister...

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Meets Union Minister JP Nadda, Discusses Development Projects...

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Meets Union Minister JP Nadda, Discusses Development Projects...

Video: Nirbhaya's Mother Reacts on Kolkata Rape-Murder, Says 'Country Has Not Learnt Anything Even...

Video: Nirbhaya's Mother Reacts on Kolkata Rape-Murder, Says 'Country Has Not Learnt Anything Even...