Delhi Hit-And-Run: Speeding Mercedes Mows Down 34-year-Old Cycle Rider

A 34-year cycle rider died after a Mercedes allegedly hit him near Ashram area in south Delhi on Saturday (August 17). Pradeep Gautam, the driver in this hit-and-run case has now been arrested. His car has been seized.

News agency ANI cited police officials saying that Rajesh, the victim, died on the spot. The car hit him from behind. His body was found on the roadside and his cycle lay about 150 metres ahead of him. The accident took place near Bhogal Flyover. The victim, who hailed from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, was father of two children. He worked as a gardener in Jor Bagh in South East Delhi.

Pradeep Gautam fled the location but later surrendered at a police station in the evening. An FIR has been lodged against him. The 45-year-old is a resident of Noida.

After obtaining more information in the matter, the police found that owner of the car had given the vehicle to Pradeep a month ago to sell it. The car has an Uttar Pradesh number plate and is registered in the name of SDS Infracon Pvt. Ltd.

"The Mercedes driver hit him (Rajesh) from behind and dragged him to 7-8 metres. He died on the spot. The cycle was dragged at least 100-150 metres." said Habi Prasad, uncle of Pradeep Gautam. He was quoted by ANI.

Post-mortem of the body was scheduled to be carried out on Sunday.