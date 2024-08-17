'Bangladesh Banane Me Time Nahi Lagega': Miscreants Molest, Threaten Minor Girl Of Religious Conversion At Gun Point In UP's Bareilly; VIDEO

Miscreants Molest, Threaten Minor Girl Of Religious Conversion At Gun Point In UP's Bareilly | X

Bareilly: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was subjected to molestation by miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Saturday. They also threatened to convert her to Islam by brandishing a gun at her. There are reports that they also touched the girl's body inappropriately and on resisting they brandished a gun at her due to which the girl was scared. One of the accused has been arrested in connection with the matter and a video of the police dragging the accused to the police station by holding him by his collar has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred in Aonla village in Bareilly when the girl was returning from the public service center. Two young men along with their friends blocked the road of the 16-year-old girl who is a student at an intermediate college and resident of a village which falls under the Aonla Police Station area. The accused who have been identified as Aamir and Faizan molested and touched her appropriately in the middle of the road.

As the girl raised an alarm, a crowd gathered on the spot. As the accused witnessed a crowd gathering near him, he pulled out a gun and started threatening the minor girl. He said, "It won’t take long to convert you to Islam. This is Aonla and it won’t take long to turn it into Bangladesh." They threatened to shoot her and when they realised that they might get caught, the attempted to flee spot.

One of the accused managed to flee, however, another accused was caught by the public and handed over to the police. The police was informed about the incident after which they arrived at the spot and took the accused into their custody. They also seized the weapon used to threaten the girl. A video of the police taking the accused by holding him by his collar has surfaced on the internet.

The police initiated an investigation after the brother of the victim registered a complaint at Aonla Police Station. The police have initiated a search operation to nab the other accused into the matter.