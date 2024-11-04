 Delhi Hit-And-Run: Police Apprehend Two Minors For Dragging 2 Traffic Police Personnel On Car's Bonnet Near Ber Sarai
In a statement, injured ASI Pramod had alleged that on November 2, he along with Head Constable Sailesh were on duty near Ber Sarai Market Road. Around 7.45 pm, a car jumped the red light and came towards them. They signalled the car to stop.

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 12:43 PM IST
Image From The Spot Of The Incident (R) | X @SinghTusharrr

New Delhi: Delhi Police have apprehended two minors for allegedly dragging two Traffic Police personnel on the bonnet of their car near Ber Sarai Market Road in Delhi.

The police have taken action against the owner of the car under the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

About The Incident

According to the police, the incident took place on November 2. The police had launched a manhunt for them after the incident.

When the driver was asked to come out of the car, he tried to run away from the spot and dragged them for about 20 meters on the car and ran away from the spot.

A case under sections 109(1)/, 221, 132, 121(1), 3(5) of the BNS, had been registered. The offending vehicle was found registered under the name of Jai Bhagwan of Vasant Kunj.

According to Delhi Police, the incident has been classified as a serious offence, with the traffic police alleging an attempt on their lives due to the reckless actions of the driver.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

