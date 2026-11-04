Delhi High Court Seeks CBSE, NCERT Reply On Plea To Allow Calculators In Class 12 Board Exams |

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the Union government on a plea seeking permission for Class XII students to use calculators in board examinations.

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A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma issued notice on the petition and granted the authorities six weeks to file their responses.

The Public Interest Litigation has been filed by Vishal Dua, a resident of Pitampura, on behalf of himself and 10 other parents. The petition has been moved through advocate Nitin Mangla.

The petitioners have sought directions to permit the use of basic, non-programmable calculators in the Class XII Accountancy examination and to have the issue of allowing calculators in Mathematics examined by an expert body.

According to the plea, students appearing for Accountancy and Mathematics examinations are required to devote considerable time to lengthy manual calculations, reducing the time available to demonstrate their understanding and application of concepts.

The petitioners have pointed out that CBSE’s own Curriculum Committee had approved a proposal to permit basic, non-programmable calculators in the Class XII Accountancy examination during its 70th meeting held on November 25 and 26, 2024.

The proposal was subsequently placed before the CBSE Governing Body in December 2024. However, the petition claims that despite the passage of considerable time, the recommendation has not been implemented.

The plea further contends that permitting calculators would be in line with the broader shift envisaged under the National Education Policy, 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education, 2023, which emphasise conceptual understanding and higher-order thinking rather than rote learning.

It has also sought extension of the existing calculator facility available to students with dyscalculia to other categories of students with disabilities.

The petitioners stated that they had submitted a detailed representation to the CBSE and other concerned authorities in August 2026, seeking a reasoned response. However, no response was allegedly received within the stipulated period, prompting them to approach the High Court.

The plea has been filed against the Union of India, CBSE, NCERT and the National Assessment Centre.

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