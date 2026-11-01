Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Exams 2027: MSBSHSE Extends Class 10, 12 Examination Form Submission Deadline To November 30 | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has extended the deadline for regular students appearing for the February-March 2027 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations to November 30, 2026.

Online Examination Applications Open From November 1 To 30

According to a circular issued by the board, regular students can submit their examination applications online with the prescribed fees from November 1 to November 30.

The extension applies to regular students appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. Students who have failed, those appearing for improvement examinations, private candidates and students seeking transfer of credit from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) will also be able to submit their applications during the extended period.

Schools And Junior Colleges Must Deposit Examination Fees By December 7

The board has directed schools and junior colleges to submit the examination fees collected from students to their respective divisional boards by December 7, 2026.

Schools and junior colleges have been instructed to verify students' details, including their subject selections and personal information, before forwarding the applications. Institutions must also ensure that the information submitted by students matches the details in their pre-list records.

The board has warned that applications will not be accepted after the extended deadline. Students and institutions have been advised to complete the application process within the stipulated period.

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