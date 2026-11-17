Delhi High Court Pulls Up Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Leaders For Delay In Filing Replies In Contempt Case | X - ArvindKejriwal

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday (November 17) pulled up Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bharadwaj and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders for failing to file their replies in a criminal contempt case initiated over their remarks against Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

A Division Bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Arun Bhardwaj expressed displeasure over the delay and granted the leaders a final opportunity to submit their replies within three weeks. The court made it clear that no further extension would be granted, Bar & Bench reports.

‘You Are Taking Us For A Ride’: High Court

The Bench questioned the delay despite receiving a report from the court registry confirming that all necessary documents had been supplied to the parties.

#WATCH | Delhi: Following the Delhi High Court’s decision to grant a final three-week period to Arvind Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party leaders to file a response in a criminal contempt case, Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra says, "The conduct of Aam Aadmi Party leaders has consistently been anarchic. They themselves even claim, 'Yes, I embrace anarchy'—both Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders have made such statements. Now, the High Court—in the context of a defamation case involving these AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal—has clearly pointed out that they failed to respond despite court orders. Repeatedly failing to provide a response on time can amount to contempt of court. Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal neither respects the courts, nor the law, nor any constitutional institution..." — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026

“I’m sorry, we have a report that full compliance has been done. Now we will not give you further time. This is not done. You are taking us for a ride. We have a report from the registry [that] all papers have been supplied... Now you file your replies; otherwise, we will close your right,” the court remarked.

Several lawyers representing the AAP leaders argued that they had not received all the required documents. Advocate Vivek Jain informed the Bench that only three of the six items mentioned earlier by the court had been provided.

“I have a note for your Lordships also, but since your Lordships are saying, we will put it in the reply. In fact, your Lordships said six items, of which only three items were given. In fact, I have a list of that also,” Jain submitted.

The court directed the leaders to raise their objections in their written replies instead of seeking more time. The matter will next be heard in January 2027.

How The Contempt Case Began

The High Court initiated the criminal contempt proceedings on its own on May 14 after Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma took note of social media posts and letters written to her by Kejriwal, Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak. The letters, which were also published online, concerned their refusal to participate in proceedings related to the excise policy case.

At the time, Justice Sharma was hearing the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) challenge to a trial court order discharging Kejriwal, Sisodia and others in the excise policy case.

Kejriwal and the other leaders had refused to participate in the High Court hearings, alleging bias and a conflict of interest on the judge’s part.

Following these developments, Justice Sharma initiated contempt proceedings against them. The matter is now being heard by the Bench headed by Justice Chawla.

Separate Contempt Case Over Social Media Posts

In a related development, advocate Ashok Chaitanya filed a separate criminal contempt case against Kejriwal, journalist Saurav Das and several other AAP leaders over allegations made against Justice Sharma on social media.

The complaint centres on a post shared by Das on X, formerly Twitter, on April 9, in which he raised questions about a possible conflict of interest involving the judge.

Das alleged that Justice Sharma’s son and daughter had been empanelled by the Central government before the High Court and the Supreme Court while she was hearing the CBI’s challenge to the discharge of Kejriwal, Sisodia and others.

Reacting to the post, Kejriwal wrote, “Is this true? V v explosive.” Bharadwaj and AAP leader Gopal Rai also shared the post while raising questions about the judge’s impartiality.

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Allegations Of An Organised Campaign Against Judge

In his contempt petition, Chaitanya alleged that Kejriwal, Das, Bharadwaj and Rai had acted together to target Justice Sharma through social media posts.

According to Chaitanya, they “initiated a concerted and orchestrated campaign against Justice Sharma on X, by publishing and amplifying content containing serious, unfounded and scandalous allegations”.

The allegations remain part of the contempt proceedings and have not been presented as established findings by the court.

With the High Court refusing to allow further delays, the AAP leaders now face a three-week deadline to place their responses on record before the matter is taken up again in January 2027.