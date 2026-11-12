Arvind Kejriwal On Lawrence Bishnoi's Radar? Former Delhi CM & AAP Chief Gets Death Threat; Caller Demands ₹7 Crore |

Mumbai: Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal allegedly received a death threat in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with the caller demanding Rs 7 crore to spare his life. The Delhi Police are investigating the matter.

AAP MLA Reports Threatening Call

The threat was brought to the police's attention by Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh, who reported receiving a phone call and a WhatsApp message from a person claiming to be associated with the Bishnoi gang and operating from abroad, NDTV reported.

Caller Allegedly Demands ₹7 Crore

In a complaint filed with the police in Punjab's Mohali on November 6, Singh alleged that the caller demanded Rs 7 crore and threatened to kill Kejriwal and his daughter, Harshita Kejriwal, if the money was not paid.

Police Investigate Alleged Gang Connection

The caller reportedly claimed links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police are investigating the threat and attempting to establish the identity and whereabouts of the person behind the messages. The alleged gang connection has not yet been independently established.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.