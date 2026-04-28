Delhi High Court Grants One Week Interim Bail To Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh

Delhi HC grants one week interim bail to Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh | PTI Photo

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted one week's interim bail to Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, who sought the bail to meet his ailing father, who is hospitalised.

Division bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain granted him interim bail on furnishing a bail bond of Rs one lakh and one surety in the like amount.

While granting interim bail, the High Court imposed conditions that he will remain in the hospital where his father is admitted, he shall not interact with any person other than his family members, and he will keep his mobile phone switched on. He will be accompanied by two officials, and the cost will be borne by the NIA. He shall surrender after one week.

The High Court also noted that Sheikh is an MP and was earlier granted interim bail to file an election nomination and for campaigning. He was also granted custody parole to attend the parliament session.

Senior advocate N Hariharan alongwith Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi, appeared for Abdul Rashid Sheikh.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra alongwith special public prosecutor (SPP) Akshay Malik, opposed the interim bail plea.

NIA raised the apprehension that the witnesses may be influenced if he is granted interim bail. and that one witness has already turned hostile.

It was submitted by the NIA that it has no objection if he is granted custody parole. The bench rejected this submission and prayer.

The trial court had rejected his plea for interim bail.

Sheikh is in custody in a terror funding case with the NIA. He was arrested on August 19, 2019.

The Patiala House Court had earlier dismissed the interim bail plea of the Baramulla MP who had sought bail to meet his ailing father, who is on ventilator support.

Special Judge (NIA) Prashant Sharma dismissed the interim bail plea after hearing submissions from counsel for the accused and the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for the National Investigation Agency (NIA).NIA's SPP Gautam Khazanchi opposed the interim bail plea based on a secret report.

However, he submitted that Rashid may be granted custody parole.

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The agency stated that it had no objection if the accused was granted custody parole.

Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi, counsel for Abdul Rashid Sheikh, opposed the submissions of the NIA, saying that the secret report is not admissible unless it is supplied to the accused. "We are rebutting the facts of the report," said Advocate Oberoi.

The counsel also submitted that Abdul Rashid Sheikh's father is on ventilator support. He further argued that earlier, Sheikh had been granted interim bail to contest the election, but his interim bail is now being opposed despite his father being seriously ill.

On April 20, the court granted time to the NIA to file a reply on Baramulla MP Sheikh's plea seeking interim bail to meet his ailing father.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)