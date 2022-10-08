e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: Heavy rains and waterlogging in national capital lead to major traffic snarls

Delhi: Heavy rains and waterlogging in national capital lead to major traffic snarls

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 08, 2022, 05:47 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Traffic snarls were reported from different parts of the national capital on Saturday as rain lashed the city.

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

Waterlogging has also been reported from several parts of the city.

Read Also
Mumbai Rains: From diverted BEST bus routes and traffic snarls and local train status
article-image

"Traffic is affected on New Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Zakhira towards Anand Parbat due to waterlogging near Anand Parbat red light. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

The commuters also took to Twitter to post updates regarding traffic congestion in parts of the city.

Heavy traffic jam was reported from Zakhira flyover. Similar scenes were witnessed on Najafgarh road towards Bahadurgarh and on Ring Road from Raja Garden Chowk till Dhaula Kuan loop.

A commuter tweeted that the traffic was heavy from Naraina towards Moti Bagh on the Dhaula Kuan stretch.

Another commuter said the red light at Punjabi Bagh Chowk was not working and there is heavy traffic jam due to rain and waterlogging.

Some of them said the traffic is heavy near Anand Vihar, Red Fort, Mathur Road and Chhawla areas. Azad market red light chowk also witnessed traffic jam.

A senior police officer said adequate traffic police personnel have been deployed on field to ensure smooth traffic movement in the city.

Another user said the traffic was heavy on National Highway-8 from Gurgaon border towards Delhi.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted generally cloudy sky with moderate rain for Saturday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Now, Varanasi Vande Bharat Express suffers snag; passengers shifted to Shatabdi train

Now, Varanasi Vande Bharat Express suffers snag; passengers shifted to Shatabdi train

Delhi: Heavy rains and waterlogging in national capital lead to major traffic snarls

Delhi: Heavy rains and waterlogging in national capital lead to major traffic snarls

After Assam, Delhi govt issues new promotion policy for class 5, 8 students

After Assam, Delhi govt issues new promotion policy for class 5, 8 students

Delhi: Family of brain dead ex-BSF jawan donates his organs, three get new lease of life

Delhi: Family of brain dead ex-BSF jawan donates his organs, three get new lease of life

'When BJP loses, central agencies are brought forward': Tejashwi Yadav on CBI chargesheet against...

'When BJP loses, central agencies are brought forward': Tejashwi Yadav on CBI chargesheet against...