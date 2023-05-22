Delhi: Heatwave warning issued in national capital as temperature crosses 45 degrees Celsius mark | ANI

A heat wave warning has been issued for Delhi and adjoining areas for Monday following the recording of maximum temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius in several parts of the capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that four stations in Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius or slightly higher, marking the first occurrence of such high temperatures.

Highest temperature recorded in Najafgarh

Najafgarh recorded the highest maximum temperature on Sunday, reaching 46.3 degrees Celsius. The IMD stated that according to their heat wave criteria, when the actual maximum temperature reaches 45 degrees Celsius or more for two consecutive days, a heat wave is declared on the second day.

Weather forecast for Monday

Partly cloudy skies and heatwave conditions at isolated places have been forecasted for Monday. The weather office has also predicted strong surface winds with speeds ranging from 25 to 35 kilometers per hour during the day.

Light rains predicted in next 3-4 days

Officials have mentioned that a fresh western disturbance could bring relief from the hot weather conditions starting from May 24. Light rain and cloudy weather are expected for three to four days, offering respite from the scorching temperatures.

Temperature in Delhi on Saturday

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 23.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature reached 40.4 degrees.