 Delhi Heatwave: 40-Year-Old Man Dies Of Heat Stroke As Temperatures Soar To Record Highs
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Heatwave: 40-Year-Old Man Dies Of Heat Stroke As Temperatures Soar To Record Highs

Delhi Heatwave: 40-Year-Old Man Dies Of Heat Stroke As Temperatures Soar To Record Highs

The victim worked in a factory specialising in pipeline fittings and was reportedly living in a room without a cooler or fan.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, May 30, 2024, 01:14 PM IST
article-image

Amid the relentless heatwave in Delhi, a 40-year-old man from Bihar’s Darbhanga died of heat stroke in the national capital on Wednesday. The man, whose body temperature rose to 42°C, succumbed to heat stroke at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, according to the Indian Express.

The victim worked in a factory specialising in pipeline fittings and was reportedly living in a room without a cooler or fan. His roommate and fellow workers rushed him to the hospital past midnight on Monday after he developed a high fever.

Read Also
India Weather Today: North & Central States Scorch Under Severe Heatwave, IMD Predicts Monsoon Onset...
article-image

Doctors at RML Hospital reported that the man’s body temperature had risen to over 42°C, far exceeding the normal body temperature. Despite their efforts, his condition deteriorated, and he passed away around 3 pm on Wednesday.

What Is Normal Body Temperature?

Typically, the normal body temperature for a healthy adult is around 37°C. However, it can vary slightly depending on the individual and the method of measurement, with a normal range being approximately 36.1°C to 37.2°C.

Rising Mercury In Delhi

The national capital has been grappling with extreme heat over the past few days. On Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 30.4°C. On Wednesday, the Safdarjung observatory, the city's primary weather station, logged a maximum temperature of whopping 46.8°C, the highest in nearly eight decades, narrowly surpassing the 46.7°C record set on June 17, 1945.

Read Also
'Temperature Of 52.3°C In Delhi Is Very Unlikely': Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju Says 'IMD...
article-image

The IMD has forecasted partly cloudy skies and ongoing heatwave conditions, with the possibility of dust storms, thunderstorms and very light rain accompanied by gusty winds. Despite these predictions, temperatures are expected to remain dangerously high, with a maximum forecast of around 45°C.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Result On June 4 To Decide BJP-JDU Alliance's Fate

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Result On June 4 To Decide BJP-JDU Alliance's Fate

UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi's Win Margin In Focus Now

UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi's Win Margin In Focus Now

'We Feel Proud To Have A PM Like Modi,' Says Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

'We Feel Proud To Have A PM Like Modi,' Says Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Harsimrat Kaur Badal Locked In Keen Contest With AAP's Gurmeet...

Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Harsimrat Kaur Badal Locked In Keen Contest With AAP's Gurmeet...

Noida Fire: 'Blaze Started Due To Split AC Blast,' Says Fire Officer On Noida Sector 100 Lotus...

Noida Fire: 'Blaze Started Due To Split AC Blast,' Says Fire Officer On Noida Sector 100 Lotus...