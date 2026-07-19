Delhi HC To Urgently Hear Sonam Wangchuk's Plea Seeking Transfer From Safdarjung Hospital At; SG Tushar Mehta Likely To Appear Virtually

Sonam Wangchuk | PTI Photo

The Delhi High Court is set to hear an urgent petition filed by activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Dr Gitanjali J. Angmo, seeking his transfer from Safdarjung Hospital to a private medical facility of the family's choice.

In a post on X, Wangchuk's wife said the matter has been listed for hearing at 2:30 PM before Justice Mini Pushkarna.

According to a report on Live Law, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is likely to appear virtually during the proceedings.

Petition Filed In Early Hours Of Monday

According to a statement shared by Gitanjali Angmo on social media, the writ petition was filed at around 4 AM, requesting that he be discharged from Safdarjung Hospital and shifted to a private hospital chosen by his family.

Sharing the update, Wangchuk expressed confidence in the judicial process and thanked the legal team representing him.

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"The writ petition filed at 4 AM seeking my discharge from Safdarjung Hospital to a hospital of our choice has been granted an emergency hearing by the Delhi High Court. We have full faith in the judiciary and the High Court of Delhi."

She also thanked senior advocates V. T. Tankha, Kapil Sibal and advocate Bahuli Sharma for representing him pro bono.

Hospitalisation Followed Hunger Strike

The legal development comes after Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police following the deterioration of his health during his prolonged hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

Police have maintained that he was admitted on medical advice and in compliance with court directions, while Wangchuk has described his hospitalisation as an "illegal detention."

The High Court's decision on the transfer plea is expected later today after the emergency hearing.