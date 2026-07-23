Delhi HC To Hear PIL Seeking NIA Probe Into July 20 'Sansad Chalo' Protest Over Alleged NEET Paper Leak

The Delhi High Court will hear a PIL seeking an NIA probe into the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' protest over the alleged NEET paper leak | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, July 23, 2026: The Delhi High Court on Thursday agreed to hear on Friday, July 24, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the July 20 "Sansad Chalo" protest over the alleged NEET paper leak.

The plea claims that the protest, which was organised in the name of students, was part of a larger conspiracy involving foreign-funded organisations and political actors.

The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia. Appearing for the petitioner, Advocate Barun Kumar Sinha sought an urgent hearing, saying the protest had made "the entire Delhi hostage" by blocking roads and causing hardship to residents.

"This pertains to the so-called student agitation. The roads have been blocked, and citizens of Delhi are suffering," Sinha submitted. Accepting the request, the Bench agreed to list the matter for hearing on Friday.

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Plea Seeks NIA Investigation

The petition has been filed by Satish Kumar Aggarwal, former Vice-President of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha. It seeks directions for the NIA or another specialised agency to investigate the July 20 protest, take over all FIRs registered by Delhi Police in connection with the incident, and identify and prosecute those allegedly responsible for violence, vandalism, obstruction of emergency services, and damage to public and private property.

According to the petitioner, what began as a protest over the NEET examination paper leak allegedly turned into a political agitation after several political leaders joined the demonstration.

The plea contends that the protest was not a genuine student movement but part of a wider conspiracy allegedly orchestrated by anti-national and foreign elements to destabilise the country through financial support and external funding.

Allegations Against Participants

The petition alleges that the July 20 march witnessed obstruction of public movement, attacks on journalists, injuries to police personnel, damage to public and private property, and attempts to march towards and breach the security of Parliament House.

It argues that the incident should not be treated as an ordinary law and order issue and instead requires a comprehensive probe by a specialised national security agency to examine whether there was a larger conspiracy behind the protest.

The plea also refers to social activist Sonam Wangchuk and cites publicly available reports regarding his alleged associations with certain foreign organisations. It claims that his affiliations, funding relationships and institutional associations require investigation by the competent authorities.

The petition further alleges that after his marriage to his first wife, Wangchuk received substantial support and recognition from various foreign organisations, and argues that these aspects should be examined while investigating the broader network allegedly linked to the protest.

The petitioner has also named several political leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Atishi Marlena, Dimple Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav and Chandra Shekhar Azad, alleging that they influenced the protest and instigated participants.

It further refers to author Arundhati Roy's participation, claiming that her presence raises concerns about the motives behind the gathering.

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Court To Hear Matter Friday

The petition maintains that the protest was organised on the pretext of demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan but alleges that it eventually became a platform for individuals and groups pursuing an anti-India agenda.

It urges the Court to transfer the investigation into all incidents related to the July 20 protest to the NIA or another specialised agency for a detailed probe into the allegations of foreign funding, political involvement and any larger conspiracy.

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