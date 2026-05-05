Delhi HC Denies Bail To Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Wife Leena Paulose In ₹200 Crore Fraud Case, Grants Relief In Money Laundering Case

Delhi HC Denies Bail To Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Wife Leena Maria Paulose In ₹200 Crore Fraud Case, Grants Relief In Money Laundering Case | File Pic

The Delhi High Court on May 5 denied bail to Leena Maria Paulose, wife of Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in an MCOCA case related to a Rs 200 crore fraud. However, the court granted her bail in a money laundering case, a report by IANS stated.

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During her hearing, Paulose argued that she has already spent over four years in jail.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police had booked Chandrashekar for allegedly duping the wives of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore. Chandrasekhar and his wife, Leena Paulose, were arrested, along with several others.

The police alleged that Chandrasekhar and his associates reportedly took money from Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife, Aditi Singh, by pretending to be government officials, by promising to secure bail for her husband, who was in jail in a money laundering case.

The police applied a strict law called MCOCA (used for organised crime) in this case, claiming that Paulose, Chandrashekar, and other accused persons used hawala and created shell companies to park the money received as proceeds of crime.

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