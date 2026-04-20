Delhi Court Gives ED Time In Jacqueline Fernandez's Plea To Turn Approver In ₹200 Crore Sukesh Chandrasekhar Case

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea to turn approver in the high-profile Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been deferred, with the court granting the Enforcement Directorate (ED) more time to respond. The matter came up before the Patiala House Court in Delhi, where the ED sought additional time to file its reply.

According to ANI, the agency described the actor’s application as “vague” and stated that it needed time to examine the details before submitting its response. Special Judge Prashant Sharma has now listed the case for further hearing on May 8.

Earlier, on April 17, the court had issued a notice to the ED after Jacqueline’s legal team filed the application seeking to turn approver in the case. The actress has been under the scanner for some time and was questioned multiple times during the investigation. She was later named as an accused in a supplementary charge sheet filed by the agency.

In a previous development, the Delhi High Court had dismissed her plea on July 3, 2025, where she sought to quash the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered against her. Subsequently, the Supreme Court of India also declined to interfere with the high court’s order.

The case originates from allegations against Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who was booked by Delhi Police for allegedly cheating the spouses of former Ranbaxy promoters, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore. Investigations into the matter have revealed multiple cases against him across the country.

Chandrasekhar and his wife, Leena Paulose, were arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the case, along with several others. Authorities also invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) during the investigation.

According to officials, the accused allegedly used hawala channels and shell companies to route and park the proceeds of crime. The ED is continuing its probe, while Jacqueline's application to turn approver will now be taken up during the next hearing.