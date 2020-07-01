Delhi HC adjourns Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita's plea on counsel access

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday adjourned to July 3 the hearing on a petition by Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita to seek directions to Tihar Jail authorities to allow her access to her counsel through videoconference.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru, who was hearing the matter through videoconference, was informed by Kalita's counsel Adjit S Pujari that a similar plea by co-accused Natasha Narwal had been disposed after Tihar Jail authorities agreed to the plea to some extent.

Pujari sought time to place the said order by the High Court, following which the matter was posted to July 3.

Kalita had pleaded for facility of videoconference with her lawyer twice a week for 30 minutes each along with headphones and screensharing.

Initially, Kalita was arrested for the Jafrabad violence case, but later also for Daryaganj violence. Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against her and co-accused Natasha in the Jafrabad violence case on June 2.

Delhi Police charge sheet against Kalita and Pinjra Tod member Natasha claimed they were actively involved in hatching a conspiracy to cause riots near the Jafrabad Metro station in Delhi.