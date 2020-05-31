Delhi govt writes to Nirmala Sitharaman; seeks Rs 5,000 crore aid to pay employee salaries

On Sunday Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia took to Twitter to inform that the AAP-led government had written to the Finance Minister seeking Rs 5,000 crore from the government.

"I have written a letter to the Union Finance Minister asking for an amount of Rs 5000 crore for Delhi," he wrote on Twitter. Sisodia explained that owing to the novel coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown tax collection had fallen drastically -- by about 85%.

"Delhi has not received any funds from the Disaster Relief Fund released by the Center to the remaining states,' he added.

Responding to the same, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to look into the issue and help the people in this time of need.