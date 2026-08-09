'Delhi Govt To Soon Launch ‘Child Beggar-Free Delhi’ Campaign,' Says CM Rekha Gupta

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta | X - @CMODelhi

The Delhi government will soon launch a ‘Child Beggar-Free Delhi’ campaign aimed at protecting children found begging at public places and major road intersections across the capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said.

In a video posted on X on Saturday, Gupta said the campaign would cover all 13 districts of Delhi and seek to provide a secure future to children forced into beggary.

Families To Be Counselled, Children Won’t Be Moved By Force

The government will not forcibly move the children. Instead, it will work with the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to counsel their families, address their difficulties and provide better alternatives, Gupta said.

“The campaign will also identify and expose organised gangs forcing children into begging,” she said, while seeking comments and suggestions from the public on the initiative.

DCPCR Chairman OP Vyas said the campaign is expected to be launched around Independence Day after public feedback is considered.

Vyas said the problem of child begging has two aspects.

“First, we will focus on parents and ensure their counselling so that children are weaned away from begging. The other is the involvement of organised gangs who force small, homeless and poor children into begging, which will require strict legal action,” Vyas said.

Education, Skill Training For Children Freed From Begging

Besides NGOs, child welfare committees will be actively involved in the campaign, Vyas said.

Under the Juvenile Justice Act, child welfare committees are empowered to take decisions concerning children in need of care and protection.

Vyas said children freed from beggary would require care and protection and would be empowered through education and skill training.

The DCPCR will ensure that younger children freed from begging receive formal education, while older children are provided skill training, he said.

Around 70,000 Street Children In Delhi

According to estimates by social organisations, Delhi has around 70,000 street children, thousands of whom are engaged in begging at public places.

They can be found around religious sites, bus and Metro stations, marketplaces and major road intersections across the capital.