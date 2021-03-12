Delhi govt to kick start year-long celebrations marking 75th anniversary of India's Independence on March 12

New Delhi: Under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government will kick start the year-long activities to celebrate the 75 years of independence on March 12 at Central Park, Connaught Place. On the occasion, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the people and motivated them to create an India as the number one nation in the world. The Delhiites are invited to be part of this celebration. However, the entry to the event will be limited to maintain COVID norms and guidelines.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Heartiest congratulations to all on the 75th anniversary of India's independence. Let's create an India which is inspired by the dreams of our freedom fighters and martyrs, and an India inspired by the principles of Ram Rajya. Let's make our nation number one in the world."

The Delhi Tourism department will be organizing the event marking the year-long activities that will continue for the celebrations. Streets will come alive in the evening with performances hosted in collaboration with the Art and Culture Department of Delhi.

The year will witness multiple events highlighting the city’s role in the freedom movement and its journey in the last 75 years including the vision of Delhi in 2047, when India will complete its 100 years of Independence. Apart from being the date of 75 weeks of celebration also marks the historic Dandi March part of Mahatma Gandhi’s nonviolence movement towards India’s Independence, which is a historical event of people's resilience and will.

