Delhi govt flags riot videos of cops; action taken, says police

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to an accused in a case related to north east Delhi riots in February, saying though a video footage showed him carrying a stick, his behaviour was not aggressive.

The court said prima facie seizure of an air compressor tank from the accused by the Delhi police in absence of any independent witness was a "gross violation" of the law. The police also faced criticism from the court for filing two separate complaints for the same incident.

It said whether two separate complaints, that were filed regarding the same incident, could be legally clubbed in this case was debatable as they both were of two different dates and investigating officer tried to cover up the defect.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted bail to 25-year old Sumit, who was arrested for allegedly stealing a scooter, auto wheel parts worth Rs 7 lakhs and a Rs 2.5 lakh air-compressor and setting a shop on fire at Khajuri Khas area. The court granted him the relief on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000 with a surety of like amount and directed him to not tamper with evidence and install "Aarogya Setu" app in his mobile phone.

It said in order to lend assurance that the investigation has been proceeding in a fair and honest manner, it would be necessary for the investigating officer to take independent witness to the discovery, as contemplated under the Indian Evidence Act, and taking only police witnesses to the discovery would render it, at least, not free from doubt.

The communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 50 people dead and around 200 injured.