Delhi Govt Denies Relief To Violent CJP Protesters, Repeat Offenders | VIDEO | File Pic

The Delhi government on Thursday clarified that protesters with existing criminal records and those involved in violence or vandalism during the recent Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar will not be covered under the decision to withdraw FIRs.

In a press release, the Home Department said police would not initiate adverse legal action against those who peacefully participated in the CJP-led protest. "The protection, however, shall not extend to persons having criminal antecedents...." it said, referring to the Supreme Court's July 28 order.

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Sood Explains Exemption Criteria

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said the Government of India had already conveyed that no action would be taken against student protesters who were peacefully expressing their dissent.

VIDEO | Delhi: Reacting to the Delhi government's order stating that no adverse legal action will be taken against CJP protesters, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood says, "There had been an ongoing discussion regarding the premise that the Centre had made a promise to the protesting… pic.twitter.com/xRD9zAa4Ta — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 30, 2026

"But this exemption will not be applied to those who already have criminal cases registered against them and those who committed violence and resorted to vandalism," he added.

Sood said the clarification was issued to reassure innocent students. "This statement was issued to assure innocent students that they need not be scared and no cases will be registered against them," he stated.

Police Registered 13 FIRs

The Delhi Police registered 13 FIRs in connection with violence during the CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march on July 20. According to police, more than 2,800 people with criminal backgrounds who took part in the protest have also been identified.