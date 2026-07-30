Four-Wheeler Stuck After Road Cave-In Near Nanded College; Emergency Teams Respond | IANS

Nanded, Jul 30: A portion of a road outside Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose College in Nanded caved in on Thursday, trapping a four-wheeler and briefly disrupting traffic, officials said.

The stranded vehicle was brought out after the Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC) launched an immediate emergency response, they added.

The incident took place in the afternoon, an official said.

"A car was passing when a portion of the road caved in, causing the vehicle to get stuck in the sunken part. No injuries were reported. The road is a private access route created by the college through privately owned land to facilitate entry and exit to the campus," he said.

Nanded, Maharashtra: A car fell into a sinkhole after the ground caved in due to two days of heavy rain near Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose College. The driver escaped safely by jumping out, and civic and fire officials later retrieved the vehicle pic.twitter.com/6V6ZGKTQkl — IANS (@ians_india) July 30, 2026

Personnel from the fire brigade and public works department reached the site with a crane, excavator and other equipment.

"The trapped vehicle was carefully lifted out using heavy machinery, after which barricades were erected around the damaged stretch to prevent further accidents. The caved-in portion was immediately filled with 'murum' and gravel to ensure safety of students and commuters," he said.

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Additional Municipal Commissioner Girish Kadam and Executive Engineer Dilip Taklikar said the road is expected to be restored for traffic by Friday.

"The college administration had repeatedly requested the municipal corporation to construct a permanent approach road. However, the work could not be undertaken as the owner of the private land opposed the construction despite several meetings held at the District Collector's office," Kadam said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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