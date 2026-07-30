Delhi Government Orders No Adverse Action Against Cockroach Janta Party Protesters, With One Key Exception

Delhi Government directed police not to pursue further legal action against eligible CJP protesters while excluding those with criminal antecedents | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, July 30, 2026: The Delhi government has directed the Delhi Police not to take any further adverse legal action against people who participated in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest in the national capital. However, the relief will not apply to individuals with a criminal background, who will continue to face legal action.

According to an order issued by the Delhi government's Home Department, the administration does not intend to pursue any further proceedings against those involved in the protests. It said the matter should be treated as closed, signalling a move to draw a line under the protest-related cases for eligible participants.

A Move Towards Closure

The order also addresses those who have already been arrested or detained in connection with the protests. It states that the process of reviewing such arrests and facilitating the release of arrested persons will be carried out expeditiously.

The Home Department further directed that no police authority within the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi should initiate any adverse legal action against individuals who participated in the protests. The decision reflects the government's intent to ease legal proceedings arising out of the demonstrations while bringing a sense of closure to the issue, PTI reports.

Exception Keeps Legal Scrutiny Alive

Despite the broad relief, the government has made it clear that the protection will not extend to people with criminal antecedents. The order states that such individuals will continue to face action, in line with a recent order of the Supreme Court.

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The development comes days after the Delhi Police registered 13 FIRs in connection with violence during the Cockroach Janta Party's 'Chalo Sansad' march held on July 20. While the government's order offers significant relief to most protesters, the exclusion of those with criminal backgrounds indicates that legal scrutiny will continue in selected cases.

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