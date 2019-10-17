Delhi government comes up with new parking plan; parking car can cost you Rs 1000 for 10 hrs on workday

A committee of Delhi government and senior civic officials has come up with a new parking plan. The officials have has come up with a formula under which parking a car in areas such as Connaught Place for a 10-hours on a workday may cost you nearly Rs 1,000.

According to Hindustan Times, this new parking plan comes at a time when there have been growing calls to dissuade private vehicle use for this only adds to pollution in the city which entered the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday, October 16. The base parking fee (BPF) committee, headed by the city’s transport commissioner, has suggested that the base fee for four-wheelers be Rs 10 per hour and Rs 5 for two-wheelers.

While the proposed minimum fare may appear lesser than existing fee of Rs 20 and Rs 10 per hour for the two categories, Delhi government officials and officials from the four civic agencies told the Hindustan Times, that the base fee will be multiplied by factors depending on the four parameters: parking spot, duration, location, and time of the day.

The committee “recommended that the multiplication factor based on location of the parking may be varied from 1 to 3, which will be decided by the civic agencies after careful consideration of the location of a particular area”, read the report prepared by the BPF committee. According to the leading daily's report, areas such as CP, Lajpat Nagar and Karol Bagh, which record heavy traffic, are likely to be in the most expensive bands.