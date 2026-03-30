Delhi Gets Respite From Heat As Rain Lashes Parts Of National Capital

A spell of heavy rain brought much-needed relief from rising temperatures in New Delhi on Monday, even as waterlogging and traffic congestion were reported from several parts of the national capital.

The showers, which intensified in the evening, followed a prior ‘yellow alert’ issued by the India Meteorological Department, forecasting rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across Delhi-NCR. While the rainfall helped cool the weather, it also led to disruptions in daily life, with reports of water accumulation and slow-moving traffic in low-lying areas.

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According to weather officials, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 21 degrees Celsius. The rainfall is expected to further bring down temperatures in the coming days.

In its latest update, the IMD has upgraded the warning to an ‘orange alert,’ predicting light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds reaching speeds of 50–70 kmph. The department has also forecast similar weather conditions, including light rain and thunder, for Tuesday.

Earlier, the IMD had issued an advisory on Sunday, warning of changing weather patterns not just in Delhi-NCR but also across several parts of India. The advisory highlighted the likelihood of rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, urging residents to remain cautious.

Apart from offering respite from the heat, the rainfall also contributed to a noticeable improvement in air quality levels across the city, with a dip in the Air Quality Index (AQI).