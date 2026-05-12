Delhi Gears Up For BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Amid West Asia Crisis

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal |

New Delhi: India is poised to command the global diplomatic stage as it prepares to host the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting on May 14 and 15. Serving as a defining moment for the bloc, the summit further cements New Delhi's role in steering the future of this expanded multilateral grouping during its high-profile chairship.

Addressing the weekly media briefing here in Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the high-level nature of the talks, noting that "the meeting will be chaired by EAM S Jaishankar" and will feature a robust assembly of international representatives. Confirming the gravity of the engagement, Jaiswal stated, "BRICS foreign ministers and heads of delegations from member and partner countries will participate in the meeting. They will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Jaishankar officially launched the 2026 logo and website earlier this year. The chairship is guided by a specific, forward-looking theme: "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability"

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This theme leans heavily into India's "Humanity First" and "People-Centric" approach, which Prime Minister Modi championed during the 2025 Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

This marks India's fourth time hosting the summit, and the diplomatic machinery is already in high gear. This meeting serves as the primary engine for setting the agenda for the leaders' summit later this year.

This summit provides a critical platform where "the foreign ministers of BRICS member countries will exchange views on global and regional issues of mutual interest." The two-day event is meticulously structured to address both the legacy and the future trajectory of the alliance. On the second day, according to the spokesperson, "BRICS member and partner countries will participate in a session themed 'BRICS at 20, Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability'."

The agenda is also expected to pivot towards the fundamental architecture of international power, as Jaiswal mentioned that "this will be followed by a session on the reforms of global governance and the multilateral system." This strategic focus serves as a substantial follow-up to previous diplomatic efforts, as "the BRICS foreign ministers held their last meeting on the margins of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly on 26 September 2025."

Highlighting India's continuity in leadership, Jaiswal reminded that "the meeting was chaired by India in its capacity as the incoming chair for BRICS 2026." As the national capital transitions into the diplomatic epicentre for the bloc, the Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that the arrival of high-level dignitaries for the summit has already commenced.

Responding to a query from ANI regarding the specifics of the New Delhi gathering, Jaiswal highlighted the broad international representation, stating, "Several foreign ministers from BRICS countries will be participating." Providing a glimpse into the logistical momentum, he added, "Some of them will be arriving this afternoon," as the city gears up for the intensive sessions scheduled at Bharat Mandapam.

According to the programme released by the MEA on Tuesday, the visiting dignitaries are expected to arrive at the venue at 10 am on Thursday. The diplomatic proceedings will commence shortly after, as the "first session of the meeting will begin at 10.30 am at the same venue." In a move highlighting the strategic importance of the summit, the ministers will then head to Seva Teerth at 1 pm to participate in a "Joint Call on the Prime Minister."

The afternoon will see the delegations return to Bharat Mandapam, where the "second session of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting is scheduled for 3.10 pm." The first day of deliberations will conclude with a dinner hosted by EAM Jaishankar at 7 pm, followed by the "third session of the meeting will commence at 10 am" on Friday, 15 May.

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Ensuring global transparency, the MEA confirmed that "opening remarks from all sessions would be made available on its YouTube channel and on DD News." Furthermore, "photographs from the meetings would be uploaded on the MEA Flickr account," with visual media being shared via wire services. This rigorous schedule follows Jaiswal's earlier remarks on 7 May, where he noted that India, as the current BRICS chair, would host "several meetings, including the Foreign Ministers' meeting."

When previously asked about the guest list, Jaiswal mentioned, "As far as the confirmation and dates are concerned, we shall be giving you an update on both these aspects at the appropriate time." He added that the ministry would provide "an update in this regard as to the participation, who the leaders are, countries participating, or will be participating in these meetings."

This summit occurs amid a landscape of significant geopolitical shifts, particularly underlining the deepening engagement between New Delhi and Tehran. Moscow has already confirmed its presence, announcing that "Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will travel to India on May 14-15 for the meeting."

The expanded alliance now includes Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates, all guided by India's 2026 theme: "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."

Hosting the 18th BRICS Summit puts India in a unique position to act as a bridge between the Global South and the West. With the expansion of the group now in full effect, India's challenge will be finding consensus among a larger, more politically diverse group of nations.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)