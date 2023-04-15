Delhi: Gangster Deepak Boxer sent to 14-day custody for interrogation in MCOCA case | File pic

Deepak Boxer, who was nabbed by Delhi Police Special Cell from Mexico was sent to 14-day custody regarding interrogation in MCOCA case on Saturday.

He was produced in Patiala House Court after police remand in a fake passport case.

In January this year, Boxer had escaped to Dubai with a fake passport. He kept travelling to different countries and reached Mexico. 2 experienced officers of Delhi Police Special Cell went to Mexico. With the help of Mexico Police and FBI, Deepak Boxer was arrested. "Our team will bring him to India tomorrow," said HGS Dhaliwal, Spl CP, Special Cell.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Deepak Boxer, one of Delhi's most-wanted gangsters, was detained in Mexico with the help of the FBI. He was previously wanted by the police, who had offered a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh for his capture.

Boxer's criminal record

Deepak Boxer is a 27-year-old gangster who was heading the Gogi gang after the former kingpin, Jitender Gogi, was killed in September 2021. He gained notoriety in 2016 when he freed Gogi from police custody in Haryana.

Boxer's criminal record includes multiple cases of murder, extortion, and other serious crimes. He is known for his involvement in the illegal land-grabbing business, where he has allegedly taken over properties belonging to innocent people through force and intimidation.

Boxer's activities and modus operandi

Boxer has been accused of running the gang's operations with the help of his members, who are currently lodged in jail. He has been a major thorn in the side of the Delhi Police, who have been trying to bring him to justice for years.

Last year, he claimed responsibility for the killing of builder-hotelier Amit Gupta through an Instagram handle used by his henchmen to post regular updates about the gang's activities.

Boxer started his criminal career as a member of the Neeraj Bawana gang, which was involved in a bitter gang war with the Gogi gang. He was later taken under the wing of Jitender Gogi, who was one of the most notorious gangsters in Delhi.

Boxer's arrest and extradition

Boxer's arrest in Mexico is a significant victory for the Delhi Police and the Indian government. It sends a strong message that criminals cannot escape the law forever and that the law enforcement agencies are committed to bringing them to justice, no matter where they are hiding.

The Mexican authorities deserve credit for their cooperation in arresting Boxer, which would not have been possible without their support. The FBI's involvement in the operation also underscores the importance of international cooperation in fighting transnational crime.

Boxer's extradition to India will be the next step in bringing him to justice. It is hoped that his arrest will weaken the Gogi gang and deter other criminals from following in his footsteps.