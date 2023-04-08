Jailed gangster Dinesh Karala helped Deepak Boxer to escape, run his gang overseas: Report |

Delhi police is all set to question jailed gangster Dinesh Karala for allegedly helping Deepak Boxer escape to Mexico in January. A report by NDTV revealed that Karala, who has been incarcerated in Tihar jail since 2017, met with Lawrence Bishnoi and asked for help in getting Deepak Boxer to the US, where he could join his associates. Allegedly, Karala paid Rs 80 lakh for a fake passport for Deepak.

Goldi Brar, an associate of Bishnoi, helped facilitate Deepak's journey to Mexico, claimed the NDTV report. Deepak took a flight to Mexico on January 29 under the alias Ravi Antil. Pakistani national Ali, who had been introduced to Deepak by Goldi Brar, met him at the airport and drove him to Mexico city. Ali was instructed by Brar to help Deepak travel to the US from Mexico.

Deepak was nabbed in Mexico earlier this week

Deepak was brought to India from Mexico earlier this week by a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell after he was nabbed by FBI's help in Mexico. Karala reportedly wanted Deepak to operate the Gogi gang from overseas since he and his two close aides had been caught by the police. Deepak Boxer became the head of the Gogi gang after Jitendra Gogi was murdered in 2021.

Deepak Boxer was wanted for a realtor's murder

Deepak Boxer has been on the run since August 2022, when he murdered realtor Amit Gupta in Delhi's Civil Lines area. In a Facebook post, Boxer claimed that Gupta was murdered as an act of revenge and not for extortion purposes. Gupta was allegedly associated with a rival gang, the Tillu Tajpuria gang.

Boxer was caught by the police earlier this week and has been sent to 10 days of police custody by a Delhi court.