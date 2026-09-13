Delhi Gandhi Nagar Building Tilts, MCD Evacuates Structure Over Collapse Risk | IANS

New Delhi, Sep 13: Panic gripped Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area after a four-storey building suddenly tilted, raising concerns among residents living nearby. As a precautionary measure, the entire building has been evacuated, while the area around the structure has been cordoned off to prevent people from approaching it.

Building evacuated after tilt

Following the incident, a team from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) reached the spot and inspected the condition of the building. Officials have initiated further action and are keeping the situation under watch.

Delhi: Panic spread in East Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar after a four-storey building tilted suddenly. Police evacuated the building and cordoned off the area pic.twitter.com/fybUfpK9zL — IANS (@ians_india) September 13, 2026

The building has currently been kept vacant in view of the safety concerns.

Speaking to IANS, former Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said he reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. He said he observed cracks between two houses and found that one of the buildings had also tilted slightly.

“After receiving the information, I reached the spot. I saw that there was a crack between two houses. One of the houses had also tilted slightly. Teams from the Municipal Corporation, police and the fire department also reached the spot,” Aggarwal said.

Risk of collapse assessed

He said officials inspected the structure and found that there was a risk of the building collapsing. As a result, authorities evacuated the building as a precautionary measure to prevent any possible loss of life.

Aggarwal said the building had been evacuated in time and that a notice had also been issued to its owner. He warned that the structure could collapse at any time, potentially leading to a major accident.

Concerns over illegal constructions

Speaking about action against illegal constructions and dilapidated buildings in Delhi, the former mayor said such action was necessary and should be taken against structures that pose a danger to residents.

He also questioned how multi-storey buildings could be constructed without authorities noticing the construction.

“The question is, a five- or six-storey house is not built in a day. But when these buildings were being constructed, where were the Municipal Corporation officials?” he asked.

Aggarwal alleged that five- and six-storey buildings had come up due to the alleged connivance of officials and said action must be taken against such structures.

Safety concerns after recent collapse

The incident has also raised concerns over the safety of old and potentially dangerous buildings in densely populated parts of Delhi.

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The development comes days after a building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area on September 6, in which at least seven people were killed. The building was being used as a paying guest (PG) accommodation for boys.

Authorities have cordoned off the affected area in Gandhi Nagar and are monitoring the situation while further assessment and action regarding the tilted building are underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)