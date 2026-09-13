30-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling From Rooftop In Delhi's Gandhi Nagar, Police Probe Underway | ANI

New Delhi [India], September 13: A 30-year-old man died after falling from a rooftop in Namdev Gali under the Gandhi Nagar police station limits in the early hours of Sunday, Delhi Police said.

Police received a call at around 5:20 AM regarding a man lying injured on the street. Following the information, police personnel, along with crime and forensic teams, reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

#WATCH | Delhi: A 30-year-old man, identified as Deepak, died after falling from a rooftop in Namdev Gali under Gandhi Nagar PS limits early this morning. Police received a call at 5:20 AM about a man lying injured on the street. Crime and forensic teams reached the spot and… pic.twitter.com/Vymr5dBZVP — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2026

The deceased was identified as Deepak, a native of Kishanganj Pipla in Bihar.

Investigation into rooftop fall

According to police, Deepak was found lying injured on the street after the fall. He was subsequently declared dead, and the authorities began examining the circumstances that led to the incident.

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The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

The post-mortem examination is expected to help establish the cause of death and provide further details that could assist the investigation.

Police said further investigation into the incident is underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)