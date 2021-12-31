Delhi: Former cricketer Virender Sehwag's sister Anju joins Aam Aadmi Party; here's all you need to know

In a major political development, former cricketer Virender Sehwag's sister Anju on Friday joined Aam Aadmi Party.

Notably, in year 2012, Anju Sehwag also a social worker, had contested and won for MCD councilor election from Dakshinpuri Extension Ward.

Who is Anju Sehwag?

Born in 1977, to Chaudhary Krishan Sehwag and Krishna Sehwag, Anju is older to famous cricketer Virender Sehwag. The family belongs to village Chhudani in district Jhajjar of Haryana.

Anju is married to businessman Chaudhary Ravinder Singh Mahalwal from village Madangir in South Delhi.

Delhi: Anju Sehwag, sister of former cricketer Virender Sehwag, joins Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) pic.twitter.com/pyypeNGrwe — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

The development comes on a day when Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal held a 'Shanti March' in Punjab's Patiala, the stronghold of former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls.

Kejriwal was accompanied by senior AAP leader Bhagwant Mann during the march.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal paid tributes at Mahatma Gandhi Statue in Patiala after which he paid obeisance at the Shri Kali Devi Mandir.

After holding the march, Kejriwal paid obeisance at Gurudwara Sri Dukhniwaran Sahib here today.

The march comes after the Aam Aadmi Party's spectacular victory in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls.

The march also comes days after several incidences of violence were reported, including the lynching of a man for attempting to desecrate Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple and a bomb blast in Ludhiana District court.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 05:14 PM IST