Delhi: Doctors call off nationwide strike after patients suffer, to resume work today

New Delhi: The resident doctors in Delhi, who were protesting over the delay in NEET-PG counselling and alleged manhandling of doctors by the police, have called off their strike. They will resume work from 12 pm today.

The strike was called after a meeting between members of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) and Joint CP of Delhi.

"Last evening we met the Joint CP of Delhi. The Delhi police have initiated the process of quashing the FIR," Dr Manish, president of FORDA said. Joint CP has sent a video message to rebuild the trust between the doctors and the police, Manish said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Several resident doctors across the country protested against the delay in NEET-PG counselling and police brutality faced during those protest, calling withdrawal of "all healthcare services" from Wednesday.

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) called for complete withdrawal from all healthcare services across the country from 8 am on December 29 "in protest against brute force by Delhi Police against doctors."

On December 24, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the NEET-PG counselling crisis and augment manpower to face a possible third wave of COVID-19 infections.

NEET PG exam was scheduled to be held in January 2021 but postponed in view of the first and second wave of COVID-19 and held on September 12, 2021, said the letter.

However, due to the legal impediments of the Supreme Court now the Counselling is withheld resulting in a shortage of 45000 doctors on the frontline, added the letter.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 10:56 AM IST