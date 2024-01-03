 Delhi Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts At Factory In Bawana, No Injuries
IANSUpdated: Wednesday, January 03, 2024, 10:58 AM IST
Delhi Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts At Factory In Bawana, No Injuries | Twitter | ANI

New Delhi, January 3: A massive fire broke out at a factory in the outer Delhi’s Bawana area, a fire department official said on Wednesday, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

Total 25 fire tenders were rushed to the site

According to Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding the blaze was received at 1:38 a.m. from a factory in the area. “Total 25 fire tenders were rushed to the site and the flames have been brought under control.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained

"So far no injuries/causality,” Garg added. However, the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

